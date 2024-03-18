Baku and Beijing discuss "green transition"

18 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with the China's Vice minister of ecology and environment Zhao Yingmin, Hikmet Hajiyev wrote in his X page.

According to him, they had broad discussions on upcoming COP29 in Azerbaijan, climate justice, common but differentiated responsibilities concept, and views of Global South with regard to climate action and green transition.