18 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Statistics Agency under the President has been tasked with conducting a population census in Uzbekistan in 2025-2026.

The census is planned to be conducted in 2025-2026. The results will be prepared and published in 2026-2027.

A population census has not been conducted in Uzbekistan since 1989. Due to the pandemic, it was postponed from 2022 to 2023.