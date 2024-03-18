Raisi congratulates Putin on re-election

18 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on his re-election, the Islamic Republic's embassy in Moscow reported.

"The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran sent congratulations on the convincing victory in the election and the re-election of Vladimir Putin as the president of Russia," the statement reads.

Russia's presiemtial election

The Russian presidential election was held on March 15-17. According to data posted on the Russian Central Election Commission’s website, incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin scored more than 87% of the vote, with 99% of ballots counted.