Baku stresses historical opportunity to achieve peace with Armenia

18 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The existing historical conditions regarding the promotion of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agenda were brought to attention during the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and a delegation headed by Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

Bayramov stressed that Baku makes constant efforts to maximize the opportunities created in this direction.

During the meeting, the parties deliberated on matters stemming from the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and NATO, alongside the prevailing regional dynamics in the post-conflict era.

Jeyhun Bayramov also met with U.S. State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono.

The sides discussed the current agenda and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the U.S., the current situation in the region, as well as several aspects of the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

The Azerbaijani minister highlighted the issues arising from the meetings at the Munich Security Conference and in Berlin, Azerbaijan's expectations regarding the peace process, as well as the country's position on issues within the process that remain open.

Bayramov and Bono also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.