Ilham Aliyev: Everyone must take Azerbaijan into account

18 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leader of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, arrived in Khankendi, where he lit a bonfire and delivered a speech on the occasion of Novruz.

In his speech, the President emphasized the heroism that the people of Azerbaijan showed during the Second Karabakh War.

"As a result of the dedication, professionalism, heroism of our martyrs, brave soldiers and officers, today we are building, creating on these lands, life is returning to these lands. Through large-scale construction work, we have already been able to return former displaced persons to their ancestral lands, and this year the process will continue",

Ilham Aliyev said.

He also emphasized that the war did not become a lesson for Armenia, since it required an anti-terrorist operation.

The President recalled that after the war, the Armenian authorities wanted to leave illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, which contradicts international law and the will of the people of the Azerbaijan Republic.

In his speech, Ilham Aliyev also noted that the anti-terrorist operation, which was successfully carried out six months ago, is a triumph of the indomitable spirit of the citizens of the republic.

"We have once again shown that we will not deviate from our path, no matter what forces stand behind Armenia, we will achieve our goal and have already achieved it",

Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of the country also said that the victory in the Second Karabakh War brought pride to the people of Azerbaijan.

"We are all proud that we ourselves restored justice , liberated our lands from the occupiers and showed our strength. From now on, everyone must take us into account, otherwise, they themselves will regret it",

Ilham Aliyev said.