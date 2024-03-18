Türkiye marks 109 years of Battle of Çanakkale

18 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the Turkish people celebrate the Day of Martyrs' Remembrance and the 109th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Çanakkale, which unfolded between the Entente countries — France and the UK and Germany — and the Ottoman Empire. The Battle resulted in the withdrawal of foreign troops from Turkish territory.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the memorable battle, which received the name of the Dardanelles operation and lasted almost a year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the people, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reports.

"The victory at Çanakkale was a glorious epic, as a result of which the most modern armies of that time were defeated, writing the expression "impenetrable Çanakkale" into history",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

In his address, the Turkish leader emphasized that the victory at Çanakkale was not easy. It was achieved thanks to the faith and determination of heroic soldiers and the greatest sacrifices of the Turkish people.

After the turning point victory, "through its unprecedented struggle, the Turkish nation has become a beacon of hope for all oppressed peoples, inspiring many colonized countries to begin their own struggle, drawing inspiration from Çanakkale and then our War of Independence", Erdoğan noted.

And now the victory in the battle of Çanakkale is a symbol of the unity of the Turkish people, which was united by the then young military leader Mustafa Kemal, the Turkish leader noted.

"Celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Çanakkale Victory, I honor with mercy and gratitude the memory of all our heroes, led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. May their souls rest in peace, and may their abode be paradise",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.