New party to take part in parliamentary elections in Georgia

18 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The founding congress of the new party "People's Power" took place in Georgia. Local media write about this.

During the meeting, the chairman of the party was elected. This was MP Sozar Subari, who held the position of Public Defender during the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili.

Speaking at the congress, he emphasized that the party intended to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 26, 2024.

Reference

The "People's Power party" was formed as a result of the transformation of the political organization of the same name, formed in 2022. Its founders were members of parliament who left the ruling Georgian Dream party.