Upper Lars open for all types of transport

18 Mar. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This evening, traffic on the Georgian Military Road was opened for all types of transport, including freight vehicles. The permission was given after a temporary ban on truck traffic this morning, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia reports.

"In connection with the clearing of the roadway on the territory of Georgia... the movement of all types of vehicles on the Vladikavkaz-Lars section in both directions is permitted from 18:00 Moscow time on March 18 until further notice",

Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia said.

By the time the route opened, more than 1.7 thousand trucks were waiting to travel along it, the republic's traffic management center reported, Interfax reports.

Let us recall, as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, the passage of trucks along the Georgian Military Road was closed today at 08:00 Moscow time. The reason for this decision was the bad weather in Georgia.