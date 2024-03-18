Azerbaijan includes Astara checkpoint on lists

18 Mar. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of checkpoints on the state border of Azerbaijan has increased. The next checkpoint on the border of the two countries is South Astara in the Astara region of the country.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan included in the list of border checkpoints (BCP) on the country's state border the South-Astara border crossing point (Astara district, Astara city) between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

At the checkpoint in the Astara district, border control will be carried out for citizens crossing the borders of the two countries, as well as customs and border control of vehicles and cargo transported as part of international road transport between countries.