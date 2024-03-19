Brawl erupts between football players and fans after match in Turkiye

19 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Violence broke out between supporters of Trabzonspor and players from Fenerbahce after a Turkish top-flight league match on March 17.

A crowd of home supporters invaded the pitch at Trabzonspor’s stadium after the final whistle of an encounter that Fenerbahce won 3-2.

Images show a Trabzonspor fan enter the pitch and begin running toward the celebrating Fenerbahce players, some of whom reacted by running toward him to try and strike him. Other fans then invaded the pitch as stewards tried to restore order.

Videos showed Belgian international Michy Batshuayi kicking a fan who had entered the pitch and Nigerian international Bright Osayi-Samuel punching another supporter.

In other images on social media, a fan can be seen to threaten a visiting player with a corner flag and Fenerbahce’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic receives a punch to the face.

Official reaction

Following the violent scenes, Turkiye’s interior minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the opening of an investigation into the incident.

“After the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahce football match played this evening, an investigation has been initiated immediately to identify the spectators who entered the pitch and to investigate the incidents that took place at the end of the match. Incidents of violence on football pitches are never acceptable,” Yerlikaya wrote on X.

FIFA reaction

Fifa’s president Gianni Infantino said that violence in the Turkish Super Lig is “unacceptable”.

“The violence witnessed after the Turkish Super Lig match between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce is absolutely unacceptable - on or off the field, it has no place in our sport or society. All players have to be safe and secure to play the game which brings such joy to so many people all over the world," Infantino said.

He called on the relevant authorities to ensure that this is respected at all levels and for the perpetrators of the shocking events in Trabzon to be held accountable for their actions.