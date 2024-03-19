Erdogan extends congratulations to Putin in phone call

19 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the Russian presidential election, the office of the Turkish leader said after their phone call.

"Our President Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, Erdogan congratulated the Russian president on winning the election. Erdogan said that he believes that the positive trend in the Turkish-Russian relations will continue," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin, issues of the development of bilateral relations, as well as security in the Black Sea region were the focus of a phone call between the leaders.

"The presidents expressed mutual commitment to the further close cooperation in the interests of developing comprehensive Russian-Turkish relations," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Erdogan also discussed "issues of strengthening international stability and security, including in the Black Sea region."