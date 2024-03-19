Armenian banks stop accepting Mir cards - report

19 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The majority of Armenian banks will no longer accept Mir payment cards as of March 30, a representative of VTB Armenia Bank told RBC

A source in the Russian payments market confirmed this information.

"From March 30, users will not be able to make cashless payments at POS terminals and withdraw cash from ATMs of other banks in the republic. The work of VTB Armenia cards will not be affected in any way," a representative of VTB's Armenian subsidiary said.

It was noted that VTB Armenia will continue to fully service Mir cards.