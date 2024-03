19 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of Russia.

The congratulatory message was published on the Armenian government's website.

"I hope that the dialogue in all domains of bilateral interest will develop for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Russia," the message reads.

In conclusion, the PM wished Putin happiness, health and success in his activities.