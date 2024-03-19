NATO Secretary General paying visit to Georgia

19 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The process of Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia, the country’s relations with NATO and prospects of future cooperation were discussed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on March 18 in Tbilisi .

At their meeting held at the Government Administration, the sides emphasised that NATO integration was a “foreign policy priority” of Georgia as an aspiring country. They noted the position was “confirmed” by the country's constitution.

The parties paid particular attention to security issues of the Black Sea region and the role of its stability in “ensuring the common Euro-Atlantic security”, the Government’s press office said.

Kobakhidze thanked Stoltenberg for his “support and personal efforts” on Georgia's path of integration into the bloc.