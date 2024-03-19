Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan pursues its policy based on people's will independently

19 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Novruz holiday in the city of Khankendi.

He recaled that it is the fourth time thathe has lit the holiday bonfire in the liberated lands of Karabakh: in 2021, it was in Shusha, in 2022 - in Sugovushan, in 2023 - in the village of Talish, and this time, the holiday bonfire was lit in Khankendi.

The head of state noted that this brings great happiness.

"We demonstrated tremendous heroism during the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! Thanks to the dedication, professionalism, and heroism of our martyrs, brave soldiers, and officers, we are now building and creating in these lands. Life is returning to these lands. Through extensive construction efforts, we have already facilitated the return of former displaced persons to their ancestral lands, and this process will continue this year," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that the successful anti-terror operation six months ago is a celebration of international law and the indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.

Azerbaijan pursues its policy independently

Ilham Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijan had been preparing for the liberation of its lands for 20 years, consistent work was going on in many directions. At the political level, Baku's position in the world was strengthened, the number of its friends increased to a great extent.

"On our initiative, international organizations adopted decisions and resolutions in favor of our position on the conflict and in line with international law. This created a legal and political basis for the resolution of this conflict. We have achieved economic development, we have achieved economic independence, and today we are not dependent on anyone economically and, of course, politically. A strong economy has allowed us the opportunity to pursue our policy independently at the political level. Today, Azerbaijan is one of a handful of countries in the world with a completely independent policy, a policy that is based only and only on the interests and determination of the Azerbaijani people," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said Azerbaijan's primary goal was to liberate its land from invaders. For this purpose, the top priority was to build up its military power, the combat capability of Azerbaijani Armed Forces has significantly increased, and the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation demonstrated this to the whole world.

"Most importantly, a young generation was raised that will be a source of eternal pride for our people. It has demonstrated the greatness of the Azerbaijani people to the whole world. Our young people were brought up in the spirit of patriotism, in the national spirit. Three years ago, they were ready to die for the liberation of our lands. Once again, may Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace! We avenged the blood of all our martyrs and innocent victims of Khojaly on the battlefield, and we are proud of that. Any country, any nation can be proud of it, including us. We have restored our territorial integrity, sovereignty, international law and national dignity, and today we live and build as a free people. We will live forever in these lands," Ilham Aliyev said.

Azerbaijani city of Khankendi

The head of state recalled that the central square of Khankendi and this building were a nest of separatists funded and armed by Armenia.

"It was in this square that ugly plans against our people were orchestrated. It was from this building that orders were given to commit the Khojaly genocide. Today we are standing in this square. I want to inform my dear people that I have named this square “Victory Square”. It will be called Victory Square from now on," Ilham Aliyev said.

The president recalled that Khankendi is ancient Azerbaijani land founded by Panahali Khan. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the 1920s, an autonomous region was created here without any legal, political and demographic grounds. As a result, in the late 1980s, Armenia declared war on Azerbaijan, supported the separatists, committed genocide and other heinous crimes against Azerbaijani people. They believed that they would be able to keep these lands under occupation forever.