Iran intends to double trade turnover with Pakistan

19 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan can be increased up to $5 billion a year, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said.

According to him, this can be achieved in the coming few years due to strong economic and trade integration.

The envoy said that Pakistan and Iran were geo-strategically very important countries located at the junction of Middle East, South Asia and Central Asia. Therefore, the land and sea integration of both countries is of great importance.

He added that 12 border trade markets had been opened, which would usher in a new era of economic integration in both countries.

Gwadar and Chabahar were very important in maritime trade ties, so both countries should declare both ports as coastal sister ports so that mutual economic development can be achieved jointly, Reza Amiri Moghadam said.

He noted that the North-South and the East-West Corridors were also very important in regional and global trade, which increases the possibility of connecting the global supply chain of both countries.

The current volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was $2.5billion.