Gas supplies to China rise to record high

19 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China imported 6.060 billion cubic meters of natural gas through pipelines in January 2024, which is a record for the country's gas industry, the Chinese customs service said.

China receives pipeline gas from five countries: Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Myanmar.

Gazprom's gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline have increased as planned since January, the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China reported.

On an annualized basis, there was an increase in exports of 20 million cubic meters per day. Including since mid-November, supplies have increased by about 10 million cubic meters. Thus, from January the increase could have been another 10 mcm per day.