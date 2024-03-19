Baku and Beijing agree on development of ties

19 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev held a meeting with China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong during his visit to the People's Republic of China.

During the meeting, Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing relations with China and is willing to firmly support each other with China on issues concerning each other's core interests.

The assistant to the Azerbaijani President said Azerbaijan is ready to expand cooperation with China in such fields as economy, trade, transportation and new energy, and achieve common development and prosperity.

In turn, Weidong emphasized that significant success has been achieved within the framework of relations between the two countries. In particular, countries are developing relations through the One Belt, One Road project.