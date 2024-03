19 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Armenia on March 19 after visiting Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The NATO chief was welcomed at Zvartnots International Airport by Armenian Deputy Defense Minister Hrachya Sargsyan and Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan.

Stoltenberg will hold meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan.