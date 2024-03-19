Yerevan: We will return Azerbaijani villages to Baku

19 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A deputy from the ruling Civil Contract party, Hovik Aghazaryan, answered a question about the return of the exclave villages of the Gazakh region in the Tavush region by Armenia to Azerbaijan .

The politician said that the question was not about Armenian villages, after which he ended his conversation with journalists and went to his office.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that a conflict could begin between Azerbaijan and Armenia if Yerevan does not agree to return the exclave villages of Baku