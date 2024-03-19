School closed in Batumi due to bomb threat

19 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Batumi, the administration of a school got a report with a bomb threat from an unknown person.

The director of the Progress private school, Nina Chikvashvili, decided to evacuate students.

Specialists checked the building of the institution. No explosive device was found.

"In the morning, I received a message: evacuate the school, otherwise, a bomb will explode. We assumed from the very beginning that this was a false threat, but the school took the required security measures. 112 and the anti-terrorism service carried out an operation. Nothing was found. Everything is calm",

Nina Chikvashvili said.

The school will resume its work from tomorrow.

The same situation occurred at the Progress school in Kutaisi.

Earlier, it was reported that in January in Georgia, evacuation was announced in large shopping centers and airports due to reports of mining.

Later, it turned out that the messages came from abroad. Based on this fact, a case of terrorism was opened.