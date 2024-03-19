Putin and Raisi discuss conflict between Israel and Palestine

19 Mar. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Tuesday, March 19, the presidents of Russia and Iran had a telephone conversation. This was stated in a message posted on the Kremlin website.

During the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, special attention was paid to the situation surrounding the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In particular, the leaders of the two countries expressed concern about the serious deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"When considering the international agenda, we touched upon, in particular, the crisis situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone. Both sides expressed serious concern about the growing number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation",

the Kremlin press service said.