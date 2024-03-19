Pashinyan confirms his intention to regulate relations with Azerbaijan

19 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

At a briefing after a meeting with the NATO Secretary General, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia was ready to normalize relations with Azerbaijan.

"I reaffirm my repeatedly expressed readiness to regulate relations with Azerbaijan, based on three principles agreed at the highest level",

the Prime Minister said.

He also announced the principles.

"Recognition of territorial integrity on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, the delimitation of the border in accordance with the declaration to restore the borders between the republics at the time of the collapse of the USSR, as well as unblocking regional communications with respect for the sovereignty of countries, taking into account the principles of equality and reciprocity",

the Armenian Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that a conflict could begin between Azerbaijan and Armenia if Yerevan does not agree to return the exclave villages of Baku.