19 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the North Ossetia Data Center, a traffic jam on the border between Russia and Georgia has collected almost 2 thousand heavy trucks.

The organization noted that the exact number of large vehicles registered in the electronic queue is 1,900.

The traffic of trucks along the Georgian Military Road has been interrupted today from 03:10 (Moscow time) due to unfavorable weather conditions in Georgia. Similar restrictions were in effect the day before (from 08:00 to 18:00).