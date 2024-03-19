Alexander Bastrykin arrives in Baku

19 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, paid a visit to Baku.

The department clarified that the visit took place at the invitation of Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev.

At the beginning of the visit, the Russian delegation arrived at the Alley of Honor, where they laid a wreath at the grave of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, and visited the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the guests laid flowers at the graves on the Alley of Martyrs.

Afterwards, a meeting between Alexander Bastrykin and Kamran Aliyev was held at the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan. There, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan noted that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan had risen to the level of alliance. They are successfully developing in all directions, thanks to the joint efforts and political will of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin

Kamran Aliyev also spoke about the measures taken by the investigative authorities in connection with environmental crimes, and recalled that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan.

Alexander Bastrykin expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijan and gratitude for the hospitality. He announced long-term close relations between the investigative authorities of both countries and highly appreciated the measures to modernize the prosecutor's offices.

The parties exchanged useful ideas on cooperation in the fight against crime and discussed the improvement of the contractual framework in the field of legal cooperation.

Then, a Cooperation Program for 2024-2026 was signed between the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.