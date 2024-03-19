Stoltenberg: Armenia and NATO discuss deepening cooperation

19 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO is currently considering opportunities to develop and deepen cooperation with Armenia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He made this statement at a meeting with the Armenian president. The event was held at the residence of Vahagn Khachaturyan in Yerevan, where Stoltenberg arrived on a visit.

During the talks, the parties highly assessed the history of interaction between Armenia and NATO, which lasts about 30 years.

"Today we are considering opportunities to further deepen our cooperation, what else we can do together",

NATO Secretary General said.

Khachaturyan stated that Armenia was doing everything possible to achieve peace in the region.