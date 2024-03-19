How will Azerbaijan celebrate Novruz?

19 Mar. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

From Wednesday, March 20, Azerbaijan will begin to celebrate the five-day welcoming of spring Novruz, a public holiday during which the republic declares days off. Nailya Shakhova, program director of Vostok FM radio, spoke about the traditions of celebrating Novruz in Azerbaijan in a conversation with a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.

"In Azerbaijan, Novruz is a big holiday and therefore it is very loud, beautiful and bright. People begin to prepare for it in advance. Families buy food, make sweets. For example, it is customary for the whole family to prepare sweets. From childhood I remember how my mother, grandmother, aunts and other relatives began to bake sweets for Novruz: shekerbura, baklava, gogal. All this was prepared with their warm, wonderful hands, and we, the children, ran around, felt these smells and really wanted to try everything as soon as possible", she shared her memories.

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/"Vestnik Kavkaza"

"On Novruz in Azerbaijan, eggs are painted like Orthodox Christians do on Easter. Wheat seeds also sprouted. It is a symbol of spring on the festive table. Large feasts are required, and it is customary to invite relatives and friends to your place, or to visit them yourself. First of all, this is a family holiday. The celebration lasts several days, so people have a lot of time to visit each other, to go somewhere", Nailya Shakhova said.

"The number 7 is one of the most important things for Novruz. Seven main products should be present on any table, including wheat, sumalak, sweets, salt and herbs. We prepare pilaf, including with herbs and sweet shah-pilaf. On Novruz, the maximum "We try to prepare more delicious dishes to treat each other. We also have a custom similar to Russian carols - when children come to the houses of their closest neighbours, and there they are treated to sweets and candies", the director of Vostok.FM programs noted.

"In Azerbaijan, especially in villages, it is customary to jump over a fire on Novruz. This is an ancient tradition that has a sacred meaning and brings happiness. A person who jumps over a fire will be happy this year. Many joyful events will happen in his life. There is no one in Azerbaijan who would not love Novruz, the holiday of the awakening of nature, because it is always celebrated tasty, fun and in the family circle", Nailya Shakhova concluded.