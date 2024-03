20 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Pobeda airline plans to commence flights from Moscow to Osh, the second-largest city in Kyrgyzstan.

Flights on the Moscow-Osh route will begin on April 26, 2024, and will operate daily.

Kyrgyzstan will become the sixth international destination of the airline; currently, Pobeda flies to Türkiye, the UAE, Belarus, Armenia, and Uzbekistan.