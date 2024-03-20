Spring Festival - world celebrating Novruz 2024

20 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Novruz is celebrated worldwide today by the Turkic peoples and many Muslim countries as the beginning of the New Year.

Novruz is a holiday of spring, which marks the beginning of a new year according to the astronomical solar calendar. Variously known as Novruz, Nowruz, Nooruz or Navruz celebrates the revival of nature, moral purity and equality. It is surrounded by many rituals and celebrations. Nowruz is also the Iranian New Year, known as the Persian New Year.

Novruz was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan. It is also celebrated in parts of Russia, India and China.

When Novrus is celebrated?

Novruz is celebrated on the day of the spring equinox - March 20 or 21 (in a leap year). Many countries have declared it a public holiday. At this time, they have a long holiday period.

Spring in the Northern Hemisphere begins on March 20, 2024, at 03:07 GMT (06:07 Moscow time). Spring this year will last 92 days 17 hours 44 minutes and 35 seconds.