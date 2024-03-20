Azerbaijan celebrating Novruz holiday

20 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the people of Azerbaijan are celebrating Novruz holiday. This year, spring entered Azerbaijan at 07:06 (Baku time) on March 20.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

"I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz holiday and I wish each of you the best of health, joy, happiness and long life! I am grateful to everyone for the congratulations and good wishes. Thank you very much for your love, sincerity, respect and attention! Let this holiday, a symbol of the awakening and renewal of nature, bring health, mutual understanding and peace to every home! May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs, who died for the Motherland, in peace and grant patience and tolerance to their relatives and loved ones. May Almighty God not spare his mercy for our people!" the pulication reads.

Yesterday, Azerbaijan was celebrating the Earth or Last Tuesday (Torpaq Chershenbesi), one of the four festive Tuesdays before Novruz Holiday.

The four Tuesdays in the run up to Novruz symbolize the four elements called Su Charshanbasi (Water Tuesday) on February 27, Od Charshanbasi (Fire Tuesday) on March 5, Hava Charshanbasi (Wind Tuesday) on March 12, and Ilakhir Chershenbe or Torpaq Chershenbesi (Earth or Last Tuesday) on March 19.

March 20-26 are non-working days in Azerbaijan in connection with the Novruz holiday.