Türkiye convinces U.S. to ease anti-Russia sanctions

20 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and the United States have agreed that Washington will first inform Ankara before imposing sanctions against local companies suspected of circumventing sanctions against Russia, Hürriyet columnist Hande Fırat said.

"The two countries have agreed on a new system: according to the so-called sanctions harmonization scheme, the U.S. will first notify Türkiye of possible companies and request information on this issue," the report reads.

Measures will be taken if Türkiye conducts an investigation and reports the results.

Earlier, companies that the U.S. suspected of circumventing anti-Russian sanctions were immediately subjected to sanctions.