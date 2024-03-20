Georgian Parliament overrides President's veto on election code amendments

20 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament overrode Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili’s veto on the amendments to the election code, approved by the Parliament.

The amendments stipulate the transfer of the power to elect the chair and members of the Central Election Commission to the President if the legislative body failed to elect them in two attempts.

With 78 votes and 13 against, the legislative body supported the original version of the draft law at a plenary session, not considering Zurabichvili’s motivated remarks on the bill, the Parliament press office said.

The changes involve the stipulation whereby if the Parliament fails to elect a candidate to the Chair by a three-fifths majority, and again by 76 votes twice, the decision shall be transferred to the President’s office.

In her decision to veto the bill, Zurabichili explained that the changes failed to improve the role of her office in the appointments, leaving it “limited”.

President’s veto was criticised by the ruling Georgian Dream team, with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claiming that Zurabichvili was engaged in a “campaign” aimed at “discrediting” the country’s election administration.