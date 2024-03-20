Armenian Parliament ratifies EU mission status agreement

20 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian lawmakers ratified the agreement on the status of the European Union monitoring mission on the border with Azerbaijan during today's parliamentary meeting.

While 57 parliamentarians voted for, with no votes against, 27 lawmakers abstained. While some members of the opposition Hayastan (Armenia) faction were among those who abstained, another opposition faction, I Have Honor, skipped the vote altogether.

The decision will take effect after the law is signed by the Armenian President. The agreement will allow relevant Armenian agencies to view the EU mission, including its units, headquarters and staff, as a representative office with a diplomatic mandate on customs and tax issues.

Earlier, the EU mission in Armenia was increased from 138 to 209 people.