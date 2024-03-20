World’s happiest countries for 2024 revealed

20 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.

People in 143 countries and territories are asked to evaluate their life on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best possible life.

Finland topped the annual ranking for the seventh year in a row, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Israel. The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia round out the top 10.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan was classed as the least happy country, after Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Happiness in Russia

Russia is now the 72nd-happiest place on Earth - right in the middle of the list.

A total of 69% of Russians consider themselves happy, according to the results of a recent poll by social network VK.

The International Day of Happiness is celebrated on March 20.