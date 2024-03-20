Kremlin supports Baku on issue of EU mission in Armenia

20 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia invited the European Union’s observer mission without taking Azerbaijan’s opinion into account, which casts doubt on the mission’s effectiveness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The question is what is the nature of the observation and whether Azerbaijan recognizes the mission," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman explained why the potential effectiveness of such a mission should be called into question.

"I doubt that Baku will welcome such a mandate. This was a unilateral decision made by Yerevan," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the Armenian parliament ratified an agreement with the EU, which concerns an EU civilian observer mission on the border with Azerbaijan, granting diplomatic status to its members.