Summer vacation abroad becomes more expensive for Russians

© Photo: Sofiko Georgadze/Vestnik Kavkaza
According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, vacation abroad for tourists from Russia will cost 10-15% more comparing to the previous year.
Vacation abroad for tourists from Russia will cost 10-15% more this year competing to 2023. The relevant information was published by the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry.
“On average, the cost of a summer vacation abroad will increase this year by 10-15%,”
– the Union’s press service informed
Vice-president of the organization Dmitry Gorin said that vacation on the Turkish coast have increased by 10% year-to-year.
He emphasized that Türkiye has not raised dollar prices this year, but inflation affected the increase.