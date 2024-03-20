Summer vacation abroad becomes more expensive for Russians

20 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Sofiko Georgadze/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vacation abroad for tourists from Russia will cost 10-15% more this year competing to 2023. The relevant information was published by the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry.

“On average, the cost of a summer vacation abroad will increase this year by 10-15%,”

– the Union’s press service informed

Vice-president of the organization Dmitry Gorin said that vacation on the Turkish coast have increased by 10% year-to-year.

He emphasized that Türkiye has not raised dollar prices this year, but inflation affected the increase.