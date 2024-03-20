North Caucasus resorts the most popular among Russians

20 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the results of a survey conducted by large corporations of the Russian Federation, this year, Russians prefer to spend vacation in the resorts of the North Caucasus. Among the most popular are Arkhyz, Dombay and Elbrus.

Russia’s major companies and banks conducted a survey to find out what resorts attract the most Russians.

It turned out that Russian tourists prefer North Caucasus resorts.

In particular, it is noted that the resorts of the KBR and Karachay-Cherkess Republic are 32% more popular among Russians on a year-to-year basis. And Dombay has become one of the three resorts where more tourists celebrated the March holidays than the New Year.

The top 5 resorts includes Arkhyz and Elbrus.