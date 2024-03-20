Disabled person chained to tree in Kislovodsk

20 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An emergency involving a disabled man on a wheelchair occurred in Kavminvody. Unknown people chained a legless man in a wheelchair to a tree on the street in Kislovodsk. An investigation is currently underway.

A criminal case was initiated in the Stavropol region after a disabled man in a wheelchair was discovered on the street in Kislovodsk being chained to a tree. The details were provided by the regional Investigative Committee.

According to the Committee, they found out about the emergency from a report on the federal television channel. A criminal case has been initiated. The crime is classified as criminal deprivation of liberty.

The regional prosecutor's office clarified that it will conduct an inspection to ensure compliance with the law on the rights of disabled people.