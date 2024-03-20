Tuberculosis outbreak in Ingushetia not confirmed

20 Mar. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Information about a tuberculosis outbreak in Ingushetia turned out to be false. According to regional authorities, the incidence of the infection is lower than the national average.

The authorities of Ingushetia have denied information that appeared on social networks and instant messengers about a tuberculosis outbreak in the region, the regional control center reports.

“The fake message claims that the region has an unfavorable epidemiological situation, and health workers are forced to carry out measures to identify the disease,”

– the center’s press service reports.

The Ministry of Health of Ingushetia noted that currently the incidence of tuberculosis is lower than the Russian average.