Power supply restored in Dagestan villages

20 Mar. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Power supply has been restored in the mountain villages of Dagestan. Previously, it was disrupted due to road works. Technical violations have been eliminated in five mountain villages of the Khunzakh district.

Electricity supply has been restored in five mountain villages of the Khunzakh district, the press service of the branch of Rosseti North Caucasus - Dagenergo informs.

Technical violations have been eliminated in five villages of the district: Mochokhe, Tadkolo, Zhalatori, Ochlo and Amishte. The supply was disrupted due to road works.

Power engineers installed 4 supports and moved the power lines to a higher area, protected from rockfall.