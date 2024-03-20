Upper Lars opens to all vehicles

20 Mar. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In North Ossetia, the Georgian Military Road is available for passage of all vehicles. The movement was previously prohibited for trucks due to bad weather in Georgia.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for North Ossetia reports that the Georgian Military Road is accessible to all types of transport. The road was previously closed.

“In connection with the clearing of the roadway on the territory of Georgia, the possibility of ensuring the safe passage of vehicles, as well as taking into account the recommendations of the Georgian border police, the movement of all types of vehicles is allowed on the section “Vladikavkaz - Lars" in both directions from 19.00 Moscow time on March 20,”

- the Ministry of Emergency Situations of North Ossetia informed.