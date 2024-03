20 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Russian Ministry of Defense

A Russian serviceman was killed during military drills in Armenia. The incident took place at the training ground of the 102nd Russian base in Gyumri.

A serviceman was killed at the Russian military base in Gyumri in Armenia, Armenian media reports.

A Russian soldier received gunshot wounds during military drills at the Kamkhut training ground at about 14:00.

Details of the incident are not reported.