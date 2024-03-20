Millions of rubles stolen during bridge reconstruction in Ingushetia

20 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over 16 mln rubles from the budget were stolen during the repair of a bridge in Ingushetia. A criminal case of negligence was initiated, an investigation is ongoing.

16.8 million rubles were unlawfully paid from the budget to a contractor who was engaged in repairs of a facility in Ingushetia, the press service of the Investigative Committee for the region reports.

According to investigators, in April 2022, the regional Ministry of Roads and a construction company signed a contract for the reconstruction of the bridge over the Sunzha. The cost of the work amounted to almost 119 mln rubles.

The deputy head of the ministry, who was tasked with monitoring the progress of the repairs, signed the acceptance certificates, the company was paid as agreed.

After a short time, it was established that the cost of the work performed was overestimated by 16.8 mln rubles. A criminal case of negligence was initiated, the investigation is ongoing.