21 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met Levan Kharabadze, a newly appointed State Representative to the country's central Shida Kartli region, the Government administration reported.

According to the administration, during the meeting the sides discussed ongoing and planned projects to promote development of the region.

Levan Kharabadze previously worked as the head of the Guria Police Department in the western region.