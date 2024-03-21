Fidan: Türkiye aspires to join EU

21 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye's determination to become a member of the European Union.

Fidan said Türkiye's vision for EU membership has not changed, expressing hope that the relations between the EU institutions and Türkiye are further enhanced with a more positive agenda.

The top Turkish diplomat indicated that the key countries within the EU were where Türkiye awaited a declaration of will, stating that these countries needed to express their will.

Fidan added that among the areas that need to be progressed for the benefit of both sides in relations with the EU are the updating of the customs union, trade privileges, tackling migration and visa issues.

The Turkish FM expressed his belief that both sides need to initiate a high-quality, geostrategic security cooperation discussion.