Pashinyan to carry out consultations with Blinken and von der Leyen

21 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trilateral summit of the Armenian, the EU and the U.S. leaders will be held soon in Belgium, the Secretary of the Armenian Security Council said.

According to Armen Grigoryan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks in Brussels.

The Secretary of the Armenian Security Council noted the summit is scheduled to be held on April 5.

"It is planned to discuss ways of trilateral cooperation that will contribute to the development of Armenia. The event also aims to strengthen Armenia's resilience," Grigoryan said.

He added that more details will be provided in the near future.