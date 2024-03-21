U.S. sanctions German and Turkish companies because of Iran

21 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States imposed new sanctions on three procurement networks that are supporting Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear and defense programs, the Treasury Department said.

The department noted the networks are based in Germany, Iran, Oman and Turkiye.

“The United States will continue to use our tools to disrupt these networks and hold accountable those countries that would help proliferate Iran’s drones and missiles,” under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson said.

These sanctions are the latest that the U.S. administration has imposed on Iran's procurement networks since October when it hit those supporting Iran's missile and drone programs.