Putin holds phone talks with UAE President

21 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on March 21, the Kremlin press service reported.

The UAE president congratulated Putin on his reelection and wished him success in the highest government position. He also expressed gratitude for the attention paid to strengthening Russian-Emirati relations.

The sides agreed to continue interaction in various international platforms.

The presidents also expressed satisfaction with the development of trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Abu Dhabi.

In addition, the situation in the Middle East was discussed, taking into account the efforts taken by Russia and the UAE to provide humanitarian assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip.