Türkiye and Iraq to establish joint center for anti-terror fight

21 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye and Iraq would set up a joint operations center to fight PKK terrorists, Türkiye’s national defense minister Yasar Guler said.

“We have been fighting the PKK terrorist organization for 40 years. But unfortunately, for 40 years, the Iraqi government could not call them a terrorist organization or ban them. Such an organization lives in their own country and they do not feel any discomfort,” Guler said.

He noted that the Iraqi government finally declared the PKK as an outlawed group.