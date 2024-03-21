Russia's election results: Vladimir Putin received 87.28% of votes

21 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 76,277,708 citizens cast their ballots for the candidacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova said today at the meeting of the CEC.

"Now about the general results of the vote - 76,277,708 voters cast their ballots for Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Pamfilova said.

As a result, Putin received 87.28% of votes, Communist Party's Nikolay Kharitonov received got 4.31%, the New People party's Vladislav Davankov got 3.85%, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia's Leonid Slutsky received got 3.20% in the presidential election, Pamfilova added.

The inauguration of the Russian president will take place on May 7.